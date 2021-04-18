RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

