RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 437.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

