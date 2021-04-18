RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 437.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PHG opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
