Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.08

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 1884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

