Raymond James Increases Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Price Target to $30.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

