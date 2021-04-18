Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$674.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.64.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.68. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$28.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

