Raymond James Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $250.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.36.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $242.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after buying an additional 154,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

