Raymond James Boosts Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Price Target to $35.00

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:AC opened at $33.12 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. The company has a market cap of $735.66 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

