Raymond James Analysts Give (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) a C$2.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of (OPS.V) stock opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. (OPS.V) has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

