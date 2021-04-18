Raymond James Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

