Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Sells $887,230.00 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

