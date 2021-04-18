Raise Price Tops $0.0131 on Top Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Raise has a market capitalization of $193,443.28 and approximately $15.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00068179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00678871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00038851 BTC.

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

