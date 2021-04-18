Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Rafael worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 661,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rafael during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rafael by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFL opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.38 million, a P/E ratio of -60.66 and a beta of 2.37. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 215.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

