Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

RDWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

