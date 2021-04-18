Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,991 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.20% of Qurate Retail worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 278,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $4,198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,308,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 161,157 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,318,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,432,000 after buying an additional 298,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

