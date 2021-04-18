QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 6,582,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,629,733. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.