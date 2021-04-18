Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Issued By Truist Securiti

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. Barclays upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.04.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

