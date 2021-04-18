Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ducommun Incorporated Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ducommun in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.09 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

DCO opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.58. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 21,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.