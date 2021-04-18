Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Angi has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,681.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,281 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Angi by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

