Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Berry Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Berry has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

