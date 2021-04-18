PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. PVH posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.17. 880,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 52-week low of $36.34 and a 52-week high of $114.18.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

