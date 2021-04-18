Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the March 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NEW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.54. 1,122,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,896. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $308.78 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Puxin by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 246,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Puxin in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Puxin in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

