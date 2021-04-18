Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to announce sales of $406.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $404.54 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $367.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 40.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

