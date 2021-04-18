ProximaX (XPX) Market Capitalization Tops $13.71 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and approximately $298,202.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00066730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00277469 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.02 or 0.00724095 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,765.19 or 0.99696419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.91 or 0.00834735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

