Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as high as $17.08. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 25,126 shares traded.

PROV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $125.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

In other news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391 over the last three months. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.