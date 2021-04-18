Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the lowest is ($0.85). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Progenity in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. Progenity has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progenity by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Progenity in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

