Profit Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. G-III Apparel Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

