Profit Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Regal Beloit makes up approximately 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of RBC opened at $145.40 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

