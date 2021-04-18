Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises about 2.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.