Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.28.

HCA stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $194.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,798.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.