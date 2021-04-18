PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Up 110.4% Over Last Week

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 110.4% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $145,295.09 and approximately $180.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

