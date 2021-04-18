Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

