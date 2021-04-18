Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $102.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $101.63.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

