Private Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 48.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

