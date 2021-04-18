Private Capital Group LLC Sells 56 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $812.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $737.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $752.43. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

