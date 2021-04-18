Private Capital Group LLC Sells 505 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ViacomCBS by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

