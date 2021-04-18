Private Capital Group LLC Has $50,000 Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

