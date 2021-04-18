Private Capital Group LLC Has $49,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

