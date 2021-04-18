Private Capital Group LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.23%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

