Private Capital Group LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 379.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Workiva by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WK opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

