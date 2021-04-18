Private Capital Group LLC Has $26,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,179,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

