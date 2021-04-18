Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $81,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

