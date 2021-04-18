Private Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.25% of iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEH opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. iMDBi Hedge Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

