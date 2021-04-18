Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,245 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $228,603.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFT opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $235.03 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

