Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,987 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.89 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 284.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

