Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,582 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,582 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,129 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 148,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE CLI opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Equities analysts expect that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

