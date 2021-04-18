Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,247 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 444,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGTI stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.