Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in News by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,005,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,122,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in News by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 484,473 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $27.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

