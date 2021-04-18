Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PLUS stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $59.62 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

