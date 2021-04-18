Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,769.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $231.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

