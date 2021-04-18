Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,612 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

